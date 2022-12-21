By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys picked up a shocking loss in Week 15 at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite the fact that they held a 17-point lead with just under four minutes left to go in the third quarter, as well as a three-point lead, while also having the ball, with under 90 seconds left in the game.

It was the second straight week that the Cowboys struggled with an inferior opponent, as they barely beat the one-win Houston Texans in Week 14, and while the loss stings, Jones was encouraged with a key development throughout the game against the Jags.

Dak Prescott hasn’t always looked great this season, but he has been forced to take to the air more often in recent weeks with the team struggling against the Houston Texans and now the Jaguars. But if you ask Jones, there are lots of reasons to be encouraged despite the loss, with the main reason being that Prescott has looked great after struggling at times throughout the season.

“We can win with him playing like that to be trite. I thought he played outstanding. As we see, he wasn’t playing against chopped liver out there. And, so, I thought he did play really well. I thought he made good decisions. Overall we can — if he plays like that, we can win most games.” – Jerry Jones, The Dallas Morning News

Prescott certainly looked comfortable airing the football out against a less than stellar Jaguars secondary (23/30, 256 YDS, 3 TD, 2 INT) but he has continued to struggle when it comes to limiting his turnovers. This was the fourth straight game Prescott has thrown at least one interception, and his second interception came in overtime and ended up being returned to the end zone by Rayshawn Jenkins for the game-winning touchdown.

Jones is right in saying that Prescott has looked better as of late, but it’s clear that the Cowboys have some work to do on both sides of the ball before the postseason starts. If Dallas can’t beat Jacksonville, it likely doesn’t bode well for their postseason hopes, and they need to improve their play drastically if they want to go on a lengthy playoff run this season.