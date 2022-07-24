Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph gets major update amid shooting investigation

The new football year is right around the corner as each team prepares for a long season. Not everyone is experiencing sunshine and rainbows though, considering Kelvin Joseph was involved with a shooting earlier in the offseason. Now, the Dallas Cowboys receive a crucial update on their second-year cornerback.

According to Mickey Spagnola of the team’s website, Dallas will have Kelvin Joseph available at the start of training camp. He’ll be in competition to earn a starting role for the Cowboys, which should elevate the defense in the 2022 season. The reason he will be available is that “Joseph, who was not involved in the shooting, has been cleared by Dallas County officials, being truthful and forthcoming during the investigation, and remember he never was arrested or charged with anything.”

This is great news for the Cowboys and Kelvin Joseph, as the second-year cornerback can focus on football. He’s facing some stiff competition though as Dallas has reeled in a talented group in the secondary. Even so, Joseph isn’t quite in the clear just yet, per Spagnola. “Now as for the NFL, that is a different matter, and its movement is at glacier speeds when coming to incidents such as this.”

Dallas has been on Joseph’s side since the beginning. He has been incredibly cooperative with the police department, which has helped Kelvin Joseph clear his name. A possible suspension could still be in the works as the NFL may see fit to punish Kelvin Joseph regardless. Considering he has been cleared by Dallas County officials, we should expect to see the young cornerback on the field in 2022.