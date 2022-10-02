Micah Parsons addresses possible back injury after win over Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. Their defense has played outstanding football during that stretch. That is particularly true of standout sophomore Micah Parsons. He had another solid game, with four tackles and one tackle for loss. He also applied a ton of pressure on Commanders QB Carson Wentz.

However, late in the game he appeared to come off the field a bit gingerly. After the win, he was asked how he was feeling.

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was asked how he was feeling after the game: "I feel like I just played four quarters of football. It comes with the game. I know what I signed up for." Was his lower back bothering him? "It's just football." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 2, 2022

“I feel like I just played four quarters of football. It comes with the game. I know what I signed up for.” When asked about his back, he replied “It’s just football.” It sounds as though it’s something worth monitoring going forward but should be okay.

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys defense dominated again Sunday. They finished with two sacks, two interceptions and only 170 yards passing to Wentz.

Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 this year and 4-0 in his career as a starter. The conversations of who should start at QB for Dallas going forward are only going to continue. Dak Prescott is likely still another week away from being healthy enough to return to the field.

If Rush, Parsons and the Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams next week, it will be increasingly difficult to go back to Prescott. Rush once again was efficient and did not turn the ball over. He threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, and has successfully got CeeDee Lamb involved in the offense. However, an easily overlooked aspect of Rush’s performance was the fact that he threw two interceptions wiped away by penalty. That might make it a bit easier on McCarthy to make the decision everyone knows he has to make.