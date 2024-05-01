The Dallas Cowboys are revamping their team after a somewhat letdown 2023-24 season. The Cowboys finished the year as the top team in the NFC East but shockingly lost in the first round of the playoffs. Star linebacker Micah Parsons reflected on the disappointed end to the season during Dallas' offseason.
Parsons admitted that losing 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round was frustrating and demoralizing. He thought his team was due a deep run.
“I can't lie. When you put a lot into the game and a lot into what you want to be and how you want to be, obviously when the outcome doesn't reach what your expectations are, it's frustrating. And it's demoralizing and not how I wanted my season to end. I did think this was our year. For some reason, we just didn't put it together,” Parson said via LOL network.
Parsons played a pivotal role in keeping Dallas' defense competitive throughout the entire year. The 24-year-old amassed 64 total tackles, 14 sacks (ranked seventh in the NFL), and one forced fumble. He earned his third Pro Bowl nod for his stout efforts.
Nevertheless, Parsons alone could propel the Cowboys to victory in the playoffs. Dallas appeared to have a good chance to advance when they were matched up with the Packers. However, Green Bay made plays when it mattered.
The Packers amassed two sacks on Dak Prescott, who also happened to throw two interceptions. In addition, Caleb Love and Aaron Jones put on commanding air and ground attacks that overwhelmed Dallas.
The Cowboys lost by over two scores despite having more total yards of offense, first downs, and third-down conversions. Moreover, Micah Parsons totaled one sack and one tackle in the matchup. Despite the subpar showing, the Cowboys have hope for the future.
Cowboys look to reload for 2024-25
Dallas is returning some key contributors for the 2024-25 season. Most notably, Dak Prescott will continue to the lead team after another solid year of production. Prescott boasted top-three league rankings in passing yards, touchdowns, and QBR. There is no doubt he is a quarterback capable of leading the team to success.
One of the biggest questions going into the season is the status of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. If he does not get an extension, he could refrain from activities going into training camp. Hopefully, he and the Cowboys agree to a deal.
Dallas needs Lamb to keep their offense at a high level. The star receiver had a career season in 2023-24. He led the NFL with 135 catches and achieved career-highs of 1,749 yards and 12 TDs.
Nevertheless, the Cowboys reunited with a familiar star during the free agency period. Dallas and Ezekiel Elliott agreed to a deal after he spent a year with the New England Patriots. Elliott will provide much-needed run support to the team amid Tony Pollard's departure to the Tennessee Titans.
All in all, Micah Parsons' Cowboys squad has a great chance to get revenge from 2024 ahead of the 2025 playoffs. Can the squad maintain its status at the top of the NFC East?