The Dallas Cowboys have lingering NFL free agency decisions to make following their mixed-bag 2023-24 season. One of the most notable conversation points surrounds the contract of star receiver CeeDee Lamb. He is coming off a stellar year and wants to get paid as such, but there is a real possibility he could hold out for greater pay.
Lamb is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. If he does not get an extension, he could refrain from activities going into the offseason. The star wide receiver is expected to skip voluntary work and may even hold out of mandatory work, per insight from NBC Sports' Michael David Smith (h/t Michael Gehklen of the Dallas Morning News).
If Lamb does not get the extension he desires, he could decide to “hold in” for mandatory activities. In other words, Lamb would show up but decline to participate in practices or any other activities that would risk an injury.
Several other players have used the tactic and successfully negotiated new contracts without being fined for true holdouts of mandatory training camp. An example of a true holdout that Lamb does not want to occur is that of former New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis.
Revis earned his first All-Pro honor during the 2009-10 season and helped the Jets make a thrilling run to the AFC title game. The summer after, Revis' representatives and New York leadership could not agree on a new deal. Thus, the star CB sat out most of the Jets' training camp, as recalled by CBS Sports.
Eventually, both sides agreed on a four-year, $32 million contract roughly one week before the start of the season. However, Revis' no-shows to mandatory activities incurred him around $600,000 in fines.
Lamb should not have the same issue. Surely, he and the Cowboys will come to a fair agreement.
CeeDee Lamb's 2023-24 production is worthy of a decent contract
Lamb started his career in Dallas after the team selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 Draft. Since then, he steadily improved to become one of the NFL's best receivers. He made his first Pro Bowl appearance during his second season, totaling 1,102 yards and six touchdowns.
Then, Lamb took a massive jump in 2022-23. The former Oklahoma Sooner amassed 1,359 yards and nine TDs. What came the year after was unparalleled though.
The star receiver had a career season in 2023-24. He led the NFL with 135 catches and achieved career-highs of 1,749 yards and 12 TDs. Lamb's production is a big reason the Cowboys have been able to stay relevant in the NFC playoff picture. Yet, his team is looking for more going into 2024-25.
Dallas is coming off a season where they finished 12-5 as the top team in the NFC East. As a result, they earned an AFC Wild Card berth against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the Cowboys lost their first-round matchup 48-32. This sparked a flurry of speculation about multiple players' and coaches' futures.
One thing is for certain: Dallas needs high-level players to make a deeper run. Extending and retaining Lamb during the 2024 NFL free agency period is a key step to an improved showing.
All in all, will CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys be able to come together, or is a holdout looming on the horizon?