Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had a controversial reaction to the news that the U.S. would be bringing Brittney Griner home from Russia in a prisoner swap exchange, rather than former Marine Paul Whelan. Parsons took to Twitter to share his disbelief over the prisoner swap exchange, expressing his disappointment that Joe Biden and the United States government were unable to secure the release of Whelan.

Wait nah!! We left a marine?!! Hell nah https://t.co/3AeQx8K9OZ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Now, Parsons is apologizing for his comments after receiving some pushback on Twitter. Parsons clarified that his tweet was not intended to be a shot at Griner, while also indicating that he’s not a Donald Trump supporter, nor a “fan of Biden.”

“My last tweet was no shot at Brittney Griner. I’m super happy she’s back home as she should be. I just have family who have served and it’s crazy to me the President wouldn’t bring him [Paul Whelan] home too. I’m the furthest thing from a Trump supporter but I’m not a fan of Biden either.”

The Cowboys star defender proceeded to later add that he wasn’t properly educated on the topic before firing off his opinion, which he described as an emotional response.

then the best outcome was accomplished. I pray Mr. Whelan comes home but am extremely happy for Brittney and her family. I am not too prideful to admit when I’ve made a mistake. — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) December 8, 2022

Griner was granted her release from the Russian penal colony where she was serving a nine-year sentence after being found with marijuana vape cartridges in her baggage at a Russian airport. As part of the prisoner swap exchange deal, notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, better known as the Merchant of Death, will be handed over to Russia. Micah Parsons felt that the deal should have included Paul Whelan, prompting his tweets.

Whelan himself was hopeful to be included in the exchange, having been detained in a Russian penal colony since 2018 over accusations of espionage. He is serving a 16-year prison sentence and expressed his disappointment over not being included in the exchange.