Dalvin Cook still has plenty to offer as a running threat, so says Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons.

Running back Dalvin Cook failed to impress in his 15-game stint with the New York Jets this season. But Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons puts that failed marriage more on the Jets than Cook, making it clear he still believes in the player.

“Dalvin's trying to play for a playoff team. Dalvin Cook went into a system where they didn't really know how to feature him. I think it was more of the namesake,” Parsons said on his podcast, The Edge with Micah Parsons, courtesy of B/R Gridiron's X account.

Let the Cowboys' Parsons tell it, the Jets signed Cook in the offseason with no plan. Furthermore, star back Breece Hall's remarkable recovery from a major injury last season lessened the need to have Cook on the roster.

“Obviously Breece Hall came back well off the ACL injury and they just felt like Breece was their long term guy, so they didn't utilize (Cook). And Dalvin's just looking at opportunities to display his talents.

Cook still has plenty of gas left

Cook and the Jets began the new year by agreeing to part ways, paving the way for the former Minnesota Vikings back to link up with a playoff team. On Thursday, Cook did just that, signing with the AFC's number-one seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Although the news broke before Parsons' podcast, it's safe to say the Cowboys star likes the move for the Ravens.

“I still think Dalvin can be an elite back. And I think he could benefit any playoff team. He's always been a great back. Dalvin's always been that guy.”