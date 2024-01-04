Dalvin Cook has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Baltimore Ravens are seemingly gearing up for a playoff run, as it sounds like Dalvin Cook is signing with the team. He was recently let go by the New York Jets.

Due to some of the injuries the Ravens have had in the running back room, they'll be adding Cook for some nice depth, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook will sign for the playoffs with the Baltimore Ravens; per his agency. The Jets paid Cook $6.8 million this season and now he will get a chance to pursue a Super Bowl appearance with the Ravens.”

Things clearly didn't work out for Cook in New York. His role quickly faded away as Breece Hall returned from injury just fine. He signed a solid one-year contract with the Jets but he wasn't utilized the way he hoped. Cook finished his tenure in New York with just 214 yards and two fumbles.

However, there's a chance Dalvin Cook can redeem himself in Baltimore. The Ravens have a solid running game with Lamar Jackson leading the way. Maybe Cook can earn a backup role or something. But it's more likely he remains on the bench unless more injuries occur.

The way it panned out in New York, NFL teams might not be so willing to sign veteran running backs to big contracts. The league is already shying away from these types of deals. But Dalvin Cook not playing well for the Jets just further proves the league's unwillingness to sign running backs.