After signing a record-breaking contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Dak Prescott revealed his teammates are expecting new watches. However, some players haven't submitted their wrist sizes yet, with star pass-rusher Micah Parsons playfully calling out Prescott in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

Jon Machota of The Athletic reported that Prescott shared how his teammates provided their wrist sizes for Rolex or Audemars Piguet watches after he signed his new four-year, $240 million contract.

Prescott's contract extension comes with an average annual value of $60 million, making it the highest in the NFL, according to Spotrac. The deal also guarantees $231 million, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Dak Prescott signing a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys

Despite being under contract through the 2024 season, negotiations between Prescott and the Cowboys persisted throughout training camp before Sunday's agreement was finalized.

Although Prescott was signed through the 2024 season, the Cowboys restructured his contract before the 2023 season to free up salary cap space.

Prescott’s contract restructuring before the 2023 season wasn't a new deal, his latest contract has now arrived. The NFC East team might not have anticipated such a significant contract when they drafted him in the fourth round in 2016, but he quickly surpassed those expectations.

In February 2023, executive vice president Stephen Jones suggested that Prescott could remain the Cowboys' quarterback for the “next 10 years,” as reported by Nick Eatman of the team’s official website.

The Cowboys' quarterback concluded an outstanding 2023 season, completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards and leading the league with 36 touchdown passes.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also expressed confidence that Prescott would remain with the team beyond the 2024 season.

Additionally, Dallas showed their commitment to maintaining their core by signing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract in August.

Dak Prescott as the Dallas Cowboy's franchise quarterback

With their top two offensive stars secured for the long term, the Cowboys started the 2024 season strong on Monday, beating the Cleveland Browns 33-17. Prescott threw for 179 yards and one touchdown, completing 19 of 32 passes.

Parsons spearheaded a dominant showing from the Cowboys' defensive line, tallying one sack and four tackles. The team collectively sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson six times.

The Cowboys quarterback earned the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year award and made the Pro Bowl in two of his first three seasons. In his fourth season, he threw for 4,902 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Although Prescott missed most of the 2020 season due to a fractured ankle, he quelled any durability concerns in 2021 by throwing for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

Prescott’s 2022 season was plagued by inconsistency. He missed five games with injuries and ended up leading the league with 15 interceptions. His passing yards dropped to 2,860, and he threw just 23 touchdowns. Moreover, he threw two critical interceptions in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The signal caller bounced back in the following season completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, a league-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also earned his third Pro Bowl selection.

However, doubts reemerged when the Cowboys lost 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

Prescott threw a pick-six in the second quarter as the game got out of hand, and Dallas found itself watching the remainder of the playoffs from home once again.

With his new contract and the constant scrutiny on Dallas, Prescott faces intense pressure to elevate the franchise.

As he handles his teammates' gift choices, he'll also prepare for the Cowboys' Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.