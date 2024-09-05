While there have been multiple stories detailing the Dallas Cowboys contract situation with Dak Prescott, a new report claims that a deal could be on the way for both sides. As fans lock in their bold predictions for the upcoming Cowboys season, they could feel more comfortable knowing that a contract extension with Prescott amidst drama could lock him down for the foreseeable future.

In a new report from Clarence Hill of DLLS, he would even say that “there is an effort” to get a deal signed by Week 1 which is Sunday against the Cleveland Browns and that “progress has been made.”

“But there is an effort to get something done before Sunday’s season opener against the Cleveland Browns,” Hill wrote. “And, per a source with direct knowledge of the negotiations, progress has been made during talks with Prescott and the Cowboys and a deal is closer than it has been. What’s also true, per the source, is the length of the deal is not a sticking point in negotiations, as has been reported. They are on the same page in terms of length.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the stalling of Dak Prescott's extension

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about the negotiations with Prescott recently on the Stephen A. Smith show and talked why there is a hold up.

“The facts are that not only have we had a great supporting cast around Dak but we have also spent some of the money that we’ve got to spend on Dak in the future, that went in on his last contracts,” Jones said. “That’s the way the cap works, and that’s usually when you have a high price quarterback what you do. So we have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last 4 years, we’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future. Now that’s not Dak’s problem only in that it’s the Dallas Cowboys problem. Because that money isn’t going to be there to spend on a supporting cast.”

“So we’ve got to ask ourselves can we have the kind of success that Dak deserves, we deserve, his teammates deserve, our fans deserve, can we do that and get in the range to afford Dak,” Jones continued. “I think we can.”

More on the Cowboys Jerry Jones-Dak Prescott drama

That wouldn't be the only time Jones spoke about contracts that caused drama with Prescott as he spoke about the player he is which even prompted a snarky response from the quarterback himself.

“You could easily say, if you hadn't seen it by now, you haven't seen it,” Jones said. “Needing to see, I just gave an explanation where when you look at a situation, you've also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?' Dak’s situation right now, for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things [Jones] says to the media a long time ago,” Prescott said in response. “It really doesn't hold weight with me.”

At any rate, fans are hoping everything is settled before Week 1 when the Cowboys take on the Browns.