It felt like a long time coming for CeeDee Lamb to have his first practice with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Lamb had missed over 30 days of Cowboys practice, holding out for a long-term deal. After Lamb and Dallas agreed on a record-setting four-year, $136 million contract extension, it felt like a welcoming home party for the star wideout. But, with so much time missed on the field, there are concerns about whether or not Lamb will be up to speed on offense. Well, unless you're Lamb, that is.

“Quite honestly, I don't think it's going to be a step behind at all,” Lamb said after his first Cowboys offseason practice. “I'm ready. I prepare for these moments. I played this game my whole life.”

Although Lamb feels confident in himself and his game, there's still reason to worry. Holdouts can mean players are not in football shape, often leading to soft-tissue injuries. Both Lamb and the Cowboys wanted to avoid that scenario, so Lamb shared he's been working behind the scenes while waiting for a new deal.

“Got some body armor on me, got a little more body armor, I can take a couple more hits,” he said. “I'm prepared for my opportunities.”

CeeDee Lamb can jumpstart the Cowboys' payroll

While Lamb's contract problem has been answered, the Cowboys still have more financial concerns.

Linebacker Micah Parsons will need to break the bank at some point, and quarterback Dak Prescott is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Prescott was a vocal supporter of his No. 1 target, and Lamb returned the favor on Tuesday.

“You look at our numbers together; they're at the top of the charts,” Lamb said. “And I have no doubt that they're going to get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here, too. So, let's just get this under control, kill the speculations.”

Lamb's words are on point. Get Prescott's contract under control, and then the Cowboys can entirely focus on football. However, based on how long it took for Dallas to agree to terms with Lamb, a resolution between Prescott and the Cowboys might not be so simple.

If Prescott were to hit the open market next offseason, there has been some speculation he could get a deal worth $70 million per season. For perspective, a quarterback's highest average annual salary is $55 million for Joe Burrow, Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence. The Cowboys could still pay Prescott a record contract in the next week or season. However, since he cannot be franchise-tagged, Prescott has set himself up for the largest contract in NFL history by avoiding lengthier deals that other quarterbacks have taken.