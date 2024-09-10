Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is thrilled that his teammate and starting quarterback Dak Prescott signed the richest deal in NFL history on Sunday. After beating the Cleveland Browns 33-17 in their season-opener, Parsons congratulated Prescott on his new four-year, $240 million extension, per his podcast “The Edge with Micah Parsons.”

“Dak is that guy. No BS. He deserves everything that he deserves; he gets — he never cheated the game,” Parsons said. “He comes in every day with a positive attitude. Great work ethic. And, he's always the first one in, the last one out, consistently being the best person/player you can possibly be. He never cheats the game, and that's the most important part.

“So, when a guy like that gets his money, you say he earned every single dollar. I couldn't be more happy for him. So, congratulations, Dak Prescott. You are one of the ones. No one deserves it like you do, and for everyone else that is fiending to get paid in future endeavors, congratulations.”

As Parsons said, he, Prescott and the Cowboys can now focus on football without any distractions stemming from the contract issue that had followed them in the build-up to the 2024 season.

“Man, we got our quarterback now, and we can just focus on, like Dak said, winning games,” Parsons added. “Kind of like when you don't know the future identity of your career. Man, I'm hoping Mike Zimmer is here for a longer stay. [I hope] he gets an extension at the end of this year. However things play out, you just kind of always want an identity as a player of how this organization is going to look and things like that. So, having our guys CeeDee Lamb and Dak done. It means the world [to] us.”

Now, Parsons needs to send Prescott the wrist size for a new watch his starting quarterback promised all his teammates.

Micah Parsons isn't worried over future contract negotiations with the Cowboys

Micah Parsons is entering the second-to-last season of his four-year, $17 million contract with the Cowboys. And while many wonder if the Dallas linebacker will receive a contract extension soon, Parsons admitted he hasn't given it much thought at the start of the 2024 NFL campaign.

Parsons is confident both sides will agree to a deal at some point in the near future.

“A lot of fans [are] worried about me. Man, I know I'm going to be a Cowboy. There's nothing like Cowboy Nation,” Parsons said. “I think the love is very mutual. As for me, I'm just focused on winning games. I want to win those big games. I want to win those playoff games and get to the Super Bowl. The contract is not really what I'm worried about; it's just me being the best player I can be for my guys, my teammates.”

In April, the Cowboys picked up Parsons' fifth-year team option for 2025, worth $21.3 million.