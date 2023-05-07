Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons might torment Philadelphia fans on the football field, but he’s one of them at heart. A Harrisburg native, Parsons is a Pennsylvanian through and through, even staying in state to play college football and committing to Penn State over the likes of Ohio State and Alabama. Even as he’s become the face of the Cowboys and the bane of Eagles fans everywhere, Parsons has never been shy about repping his Philly loyalties. In November, he attended Game 3 of the World Series to cheer on Phillies against the Houston Astros. Today, Micah Parsons sat court side to watch the Philadelphia 76ers’ thrilling 116-115 win over the Boston Celtics, supporting the Sixers while going to town on a burger and a full plate of food.

“Dammm of course I’m caught eating something I’m not supposed to,” Micah Parsons posted on Twitter, quote retweeting an ESPN post showing him eating at the Sixers’ game. “SMH!!”

Beyond Parsons, the Sixers Game 4 win was a star-studded affair, as far as Philadelphia sporting events usually go. Rapper Lil Baby, a close friend of James Harden, wore an iced out Harden jersey—Harden, in turn, showed out for his friend, putting up 42 points and hitting the game-winning shot with 19 seconds left in the game. Similarly, Eagles receiver Devonta Smith was also courtside.

To be sure, Parsons is hardly the first notable athlete to root for a rival city. In 2007, LeBron James famously attended an ALDS showdown between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians (neé Indians) decked out in a Yankees hat and has maintained his lifelong Dallas Cowboys fandom even as he’s played in Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles.