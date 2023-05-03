Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is preparing for his third year in the NFL, a career that has gotten off to a stellar start. However, he is shutting down any rumors that his preparation consists of him putting on a lot of weight.

Lol people here bulk and think I’m going from 246- 270!! If you seen any of my videos I’m still very slim and I’m putting on good weight! I’m standing at 252 currently! I will not surpass 255 at anytime in my career! This is just me putting on more muscle to carry the load! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 3, 2023

Micah Parsons is responding to the news that he has been bulking this offseason, and the reaction from fans that he is putting on up to 2o pounds. He makes sure to shut that down, emphasizing that he will never ‘surpass 255 anytime’ in his career. He states that he is currently at 252, and that it is a healthy weight for him to be ready for the season.

Going into his third year, Parsons has come out of the gates of his NFL career with two incredible seasons. In his rookie year he had 13 sacks, and he followed it up last season with 13.5 sacks. He has three forced fumbles in each of his seasons, with three fumble recoveries last year.

Parsons has not only had the numbers to reflect elite production, but he has been recognized for it as well. He won AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in his first season, while being a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. He finished second to Nick Bosa, but losing the award does not diminish quite an impressive start to his career.

Expectations will be high for Micah Parsons and the Cowboys once Week 1 arrives of the 2023 NFL Season. One thing is for sure, Parsons will be ready to play and certainly at the exact weight he wants to be playing at.