The Dallas Cowboys' Brandin Cooks literally took the definition of “joyride” to a higher level recently. His teammates Micah Parsons and Stephon Gilmore soon found out about his favorite adrenaline rush off the gridiron.

Cooks, a licensed pilot, took to the Pacific Northwest skies with Parsons and Gilmore on Saturday. The three Cowboys teammates hovered above Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks' home stadium. To their credit, Parsons and Gilmore didn't look nervous while Cooks took on pilot responsibilities for the day.

Brandin Cooks took it a step further. He mentioned in the video he wants to do the fly over during the national anthem someday. Hopefully, he will fulfil that dream someday.

The joyride proved anticlimactic as the Cowboys lost to the Seahawks in their preseason contest on Sunday, 22-14.

Cooks and Gilmore are in their first season with the Cowboys. On the other hand, Parsons enters his third year in Dallas. The 32-year-old Gilmore is a 12-year veteran and elder statesman among the three teammates. Cooks, the licensed pilot, has played for four teams in the past nine seasons.

The Cowboys acquired the 29-year-old Cooks via a trade with the Houston Texans on March 19, 2023. He set a lofty goal for the 2023 NFL season: reach the 1,000-yard plateau again.

Brandin Cooks has recorded six 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams in his nine-year NFL career. With another fresh start and quarterback Dak Prescott throwing the ball Cooks' way, there's reason to believe the latter will achieve his goal this season.

Cooks has spoken highly of Prescott's exemplary leadership skills. It's a good sign he's building a good rapport with his quarterback in the same way he did with Parsons and Gilmore 10,000 feet above the Pacific Northwest skies.