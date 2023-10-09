The Dallas Cowboys could probably use some of Micah Parsons' optimism following their embarrassing 42-10 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

Dallas was simply outclassed by the 49ers in the contest, with both their offense and defense unable to do anything to limit their opponents in the game. Dallas' usual stingy defense was nowhere to be found after they allowed San Francisco to score 21 points in the first half alone before Brock Purdy eventually finished with four passing TDs. On the other end, Dak Prescott struggled mightily to connect with his wideouts, as he threw three interceptions and recorded just one touchdown.

While there's nothing to be happy about the defeat, Parsons wanted to emphasize that he doesn't see it as a loss, but rather a learning experience. He added that for the Cowboys to become Super Bowl champions, it's part of the process to suffer such defeats. At the end of the day, the important thing for him is they learned their lesson.

“I've never seen a champion not be battle tested. We're just getting tested early. … There's no such thing as losing, we learn. Tonight, we just learned a lesson. … Sometimes you got to look at these losses as a blessing and just say thank you,” Parsons shared, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Micah Parsons and the Cowboys can certainly look at it that way. While the loss could have a major impact on the standings moving forward, the fact remains that it's a regular season game and that it doesn't end their campaign. They still have a chance to steer the ship to the right direction and bounce back.

Now, it's worth noting that such mentality surely won't be acceptable come the playoffs. For a franchise that hasn't won the title for nearly three decades now, the expectation is they are going to aim for the Vince Lombardi trophy. The Cowboys can twist it positively all they want, but a loss would be considered a fail of epic proportions.

Hopefully, as Parsons said, the Cowboys learned their lesson in the game and that it goes a long way in their bid to return to the top.