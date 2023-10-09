Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn't sugarcoat his assessment of the team's performance in Week 5, which saw the San Francisco 49ers embarrass them 42-10.

It was a disaster of epic proportions for the Cowboys, who struggled to get anything going offensively on Sunday. What many expected to be a tight affair between two incredible defenses turned out to be one-sided contest, with Brock Purdy also outshining Dak Prescott in their highly anticipated QB battle.

Prescott threw just one touchdown and had three interceptions in the game, while Purdy was flawless with four touchdowns on 17-of-24 pass completion for 252 yards.

Nothing really went right for the Cowboys, and McCarthy admitted it wasn't the performance he expected from his team. However, he made sure to shoulder the blame for the loss, adding that he clearly didn't do his job properly.

“It was clearly humbling. But it is one game. … Start with me. I didn't do a good job tonight. It clearly just shows where we are as a team. We're 3-2. … We got a lot of work to do,” McCarthy shared, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

When asked to assess the Cowboys' performance, Mike McCarthy didn't hold back and said that it's a real “kick in the a**.”After all, they went into the game expecting an all-out battle, but instead they were absolutely crushed.

“It's a punch in the gut. It's a kick in the a**. … I'm not a burn the tape guy. I think that's a crock of shit. … I didn't see this coming,” McCarthy added.

Finding out who's to blame aside, the Cowboys need to respond with their actions rather than words the next time they take the field. There's just no excuse to their performance on Sunday night, but the good thing is it's only one game and it's not the end of the season for them.

Sure enough, however, they can't take it lightly. They need to learn their lesson from the defeat and make sure it won't happen again. They would likely need to go through the 49ers again if they want to make it to the Super Bowl. Hopefully, they'll have a more inspired showing if and when that happens.