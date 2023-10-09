Dak Prescott appeared to have suffered from a hand injury during the Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, but instead of getting sympathy from fans, the veteran QB got plenty of backlash instead.

For those who missed it, Prescott was shown on broadcast dealing with a finger issue. He had the middle finger on his throwing right hand taped, though no announcement has been made with regards to the injury he's dealing with.

Dak Prescott dealing with a finger issue on his throwing hand pic.twitter.com/H27EghgxyA — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2023

While some fans would be concerned at the sight of the injury, and on his throwing hand of all places, that's not exactly what Prescott got. On the contrary, many accused him of making excuses, especially after Brock Purdy outclassed him early in the game.

“I DONT WANNA HEAR ABOUT IT! Buddy been booboo before the finger,” one commenter shared.

A fan added, “Just an excuse for when we lose.”

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

An angry supporter shared, “No f**king excuse. If he hurting that bad put [Cooper] Rush in. If not, tell him to stop whining nd play better.”

“This is his bailout move. When we lose this game it can be because his finger Smdh,” a fourth commenter shared.

It's easy to see where the frustration of Cowboys fans were coming from. The Cowboys' offense struggled mightily in the first half against the 49ers, with Brock Purdy and co. taking the 21-7 lead at the half. Things didn't get any better in the second half, with the Niners only extending their lead.

While Dak Prescott's injury might have played a role in his performance, it's not really an excuse for his rather disastrous display.