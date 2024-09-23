The Dallas Cowboys fell just shy of an amazing comeback in their 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. A slow start, followed by a series of miscues and failing to adjust on both sides of the football, led to episodes of issues on the Cowboys' sideline. Among them were star edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence going at it in a heated exchange about their defensive performance during the game.

The Cowboys (1-2) allowed 274 rushing yards, and three combined rushing touchdowns to Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry. Parsons recorded five tackles and one QB hit, while Lawrence also pitched for five tackles. A lot has changed since the dynamic duo since their Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, where they sacked Deshaun Watson seven times with nine QB hits.

It's natural for two players of Parsons and Lawrence's caliber to eventually have to speak up.

“It’s definitely frustration,” Parsons said, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports. “D-Law has always been a big brother to me. We’re losing. It was something simple. We didn’t mess up. We came off a three-and-out. It’s the simple fact like: First to be the best, our best players always have to do the right things, right? Coach is like, ‘Go make a play.’ I said, ‘Coach I’m playing within the framework of the defense. I need to get these guys behind me to trust me first.’

I don’t want to make those plays by myself. It’s going to slow them down, right? I need everyone to do that. Not just me. Not just D-Law. Everyone. I’m just going to stay in my gap. The person behind me has to trust I’m going to do my job right, and right now that trust is not there.”

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence look for Cowboys' defense to improve

Parsons is not about being the leading tackler or sack leader for the Cowboys defense. His duty as the unquestioned best defensive player on their roster is to utilize his presence during games to bring out the best from his teammates, Lawrence included.

In the last two weeks, Parsons hasn't done that. But judging by how animated he was on the sidelines in Week 3, it cannot be debated that he's going the extra mile to revert the defense to elite status. If that includes calling out his Pro Bowl veteran teammate, then so be it.

It was a bit of a shock to see the Cowboys come out flat in a game of gargantuan appeal around the NFL. Fans were excited to see what Parsons and Lawrence would do against the likes of Jackson and Henry. The result was not up to par. Following the Cowboys' embarrassing effort against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, the feeling was that they'd adjust against the Ravens, who entered the matchup winless.

With the New York Giants coming up on Thursday Night Football, they'll have a better chance to rebound in Week 4.