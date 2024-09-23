The Dallas Cowboys now have a 1-2 record after a narrow loss to the Baltimore Ravens. How narrow was this entry in the loss column? Well, Dak Prescott and the offense got their groove going in the fourth quarter but that scoring barrage was just not enough. By the end of it, Mike McCarthy and Co. had to endure the 28-25 loss in order to do better in terms of clock management. Micah Parsons even issued his own assessment of their rough Week 3 outing, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“Same thing. Right now, we just have people trying to be Superman. People just gotta own their jobs. We don’t need any Supermans. We just need 11 guys playing together,” the Cowboys defensive end said.

Micah Parsons' fellow member in the defensive unit, DeMarcus Lawrence, also shared the same sentiment.

“We’ve got the guys to do it, so that ain’t the problem. It’s just all about fucking doing it. We’ll get it done. Once we get out of playing little league football and get back to playing pro football, we’ll be alright,” he said.

How badly did the Mike McCarthy-led Cowboys get beat by the Ravens?

For starters, their defensive unit was suffering punches that the Dak Prescott-led offense could not throw back. The Cowboys' defense gave up an average gain of 7.6 yards per play and a whopping 456 total yards. Mike McCarthy's offense could only generate a gain of 5.9 yards per play and 412 all-purpose yards.

The fact that Prescott was also stacked thrice while also committing a forced fumble did not help their case to get back into this game at all. The Cowboys did have a late-game run of three touchdowns but, at that point, the clock was their biggest opponent rather than the Ravens. Hopefully, Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys can turn things around come Week 4.