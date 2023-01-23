The Super Bowl dreams of Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys went up in flames Sunday night when the team absorbed a 19-12 loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara. To say that the loss hurts for the Cowboys would be a massive understatement, especially for the team’s defense which tried its best to keep the game close despite Dallas’ misfiring offense.

Following the loss, Parsons shared his feeling about the Cowboys defense’s performance, which was arguably not better than the job shown by San Francisco’s stop unit but still, in his eyes, was good enough to score a win (h/t Clarence Hill Jr). It was not enough n large part because the offense couldn’t get it together.

A frustrated Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said the 49ers defense made more plays than they did. But he also added that giving up just one touchdown and getting Deebo and McCaffrey in check should have been enough to win, especially if they don’t have the two picks

Dak Prescott was not as effective against the 49ers as he was in the Wild-Card Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He stumbled right out of the gate with two interceptions thrown in the first half and finished with just 206 passing yards and a touchdown on 23 of 37 completions. As a team, the Cowboys converted just five of 15 third down attempts and only had nine first downs to 11 by San Francisco.

The Cowboys know where they fell short in that contest, and they will look to address that and other issues as they go back to the drawing board for what should be a long offseason for Dallas.