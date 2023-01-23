It is not a good day to be a Dallas Cowboys fan. Their Super Bowl dreams for the team this season came to a crashing end Sunday night when the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers on the road to the tune of a 19-12 score.

The excitement for Cowboys fans has now turned into bitterness and pain, as they saw Dallas come up short yet again in the playoffs. And with another early exit from the NFL playoffs comes a flood of reactions on social media.

Cowboys fans have felt this pain before… pic.twitter.com/OFnfsQxEaR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023

Different year. Same result for Cowboys fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/5MnPkZg6HA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 23, 2023

Bruh Cowboy fans are not okay right now cause did man just shoot his TV ??? LMFAOOOOOOOOO??? 😳 pic.twitter.com/krhFo0oMrC — Jay Squidz イカ 🦑 (@SQUlDZ) January 23, 2023

need someone to force Jerry Jones to watch this on an endless loop for 48 hours — 🇳🇬IceBerg Slim (Addy) (@Addy_Sl1m) January 23, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the Cowboys have not progressed past the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs since they won the Super Bowl way back in 1996. Despite being one of the most glamorous teams in the NFL and a consistent stream of stars coming to play for the franchise, the Cowboys have consistently failed to bring home Vince Lombardi in nearly three decades now.

Against the 49ers, the Cowboys suffered from an anemic offense that couldn’t get it together on the field. Dak Prescott threw for a total of 206 yards on 23 of 37 completions. He passed for a touchdown but also had two interceptions, which he both recorded in the first half. Despite that, the Cowboys’ defense kept the team within striking distance of the Niners, but Dallas’ final drive of the game went kaput.

Now comes an offseason full of questions for the Cowboys, who finished the 2022 NFL regular season with a 12-5 record.

The 49ers, on the other hand, move on to the NFC Championship Game where they’ll face the Philadelphia Eagles.