The Dallas Cowboys have one of the most talented wide receiver rooms in the NFL. That only got better when the team traded for veteran pass-catcher Brandin Cooks in March.

Fellow Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup likes what Cooks is bringing to the Dallas locker room, according to Jon Machota.

“He’s just bringing knowledge to the whole group. And we love him in there,” Gallup said. “He has been in there every day, working, just trying to win. That’s all he wants to do is just win and he wants to do it as a group. He’s a great addition.”

Gallup said that Cooks, a nine-year veteran in the NFL, has preached taking care of the body to the younger receivers on the team.

Cooks joins his fifth team in 2023 after the Cowboys traded for him. He is coming off a dismal season by his standards, as he was held to 699 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games with the three-win Houston Texans in 2022. Age may have played a factor, but the 29-year-old Cooks is a season removed from this sixth 1,000-yard campaign. The Cowboys felt confident enough to give up two draft picks for Cooks in hopes that he can unlock some new life with a playoff mainstay.

Gallup himself looks to get back on track this season in year two of a five-year deal with the Cowboys. He broke out for a 1,000-yard season in 2019 but combined for 1,288 yards in 25 games over the next three seasons.

The Cowboys are in search of wide receiver production outside of CeeDee Lamb. The addition of Brandin Cooks should provide some of that.