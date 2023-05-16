The Dallas Cowboys roster is pretty much set heading into the dog days of the NFL offseason following the 2023 NFL Draft. While the team may make a few changes around the edges between now and late July when the Cowboys training camp kicks off, the bones of the team are solid right now. Here we are going to look at the updated Cowboys depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the NFL Draft concluded, the focus of the newest members of the Cowboys will shift from celebration to securing a place on the roster and establishing their roles within the team. As such, the Cowboys’ draft picks are expected to bring some excitement and shake things up. Meanwhile, the seasoned veterans will strive to reaffirm their value and maintain their positions on the roster. It promises to be a captivating offseason ahead.

However, it’s worth noting that the Cowboys are yet to complete their roster. They may make adjustments due to injuries or if the coaching staff feels uneasy about certain positions. Additionally, there’s the possibility of Jerry Jones bringing back running back Ezekiel Elliott. That certainly adds another element of unpredictability, especially for those who are already happy with Tony Pollard in the backfield.

Now let’s look at the updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart with every starter after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Offense

Quarterback: Dak Prescott

Running Back: Tony Pollard

Wide Receiver 1: CeeDee Lamb

Wide Receiver 2: Brandin Cooks

Tight End: Jake Ferguson

Wide Receiver 3: Michael Gallup

Left Tackle: Tyron Smith

Left Guard: Tyler Smith

Center: Tyler Biadasz

Right Guard: Zack Martin

Right Tackle: Terence Steele

It appears that the Cowboys are still on the lookout for a quarterback, having not selected one in the draft or signed an undrafted free agent for the position. Yes, Dak Prescott can really shine. However, we’ve all seen him kinda skid and suck as well.

Shifting our attention to the running back situation, this is Pollard’s domain. That said, there’s a possibility that Deuce Vaughn could impress quickly, potentially making Ronald Jones dispensable. Moreover, Coach Mike McCarthy has shown a fondness for utilizing fullbacks, and Hunter Luepke seems to be a strong candidate for that role. Again, note that the running back group may not be finalized just yet. Speculation suggests that the Cowboys could address the release of Elliott by acquiring a bigger, physical back to complement Pollard. Vaughn, while similar to Pollard, differs from Elliott in terms of playing style. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, after the draft, indicated that the door is still open for Elliott’s return.

Jones, in fact, stated, “The ship hasn’t sailed there. We haven’t made a decision at all. As far as our interest in Zeke, nothing we did today changes that. I haven’t ruled out Zeke.”

On the other hand, the starting trio of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup seems locked in for the wide receiver corps. However, the battle for the fourth spot remains intriguing. Jalen Tolbert, the Cowboys’ third-round pick from last year, is the preferred choice. That’s despite his limited rookie season production of just two catches. KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Brooks are also in the mix. That said, keep an eye on names like Simi Fehoko, Dennis Houston, and possibly undrafted free agents such as David Durden, Jalen Moreno-Cropper, and Jose Barbon. The competition for that spot will surely be fierce.

Regarding the tight end position, Luke Schoonmaker has a chance to surpass Peyton Hendershot as TE2. That’s provided his blocking skills have improved. Of course, we have Jake Ferguson staying as TE1.

Defense

Defensive End: DeMarcus Lawrence

Defensive End: Micah Parsons

Weak-side Linebacker: Leighton Vander Esch

Inside Linebacker: Jabril Cox

Strong-side Linebacker: DeMarvion Overshown

Defensive Tackle: Mazi Smith

Defensive Tackle: Osa Odighizuwa

Cornerback 1: Stephon Gilmore

Cornerback 2: Trevon Diggs

Strong Safety: Jayron Kearse

Free Safety: Donovan Wilson

The distribution of offensive and defensive players in the Cowboys’ draft came as a surprise to many. We expected them to heavily favor the offense. However, the composition no longer holds significance. As things stand, the Dallas defense has emerged much stronger by the end of the draft and undrafted free agency.

Of course, the big names will carry the Cowboys D. We’re looking at you, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. That said, Mazi Smith and DeMarvion Overshown are highly likely to make an immediate impact on this defense. Meanwhile, Viliami Fehoko and Eric Scott Jr. will have the opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of experienced players.

Sure, the team may still seek additional linebackers and cornerbacks through free agency or potential trades. Still, the Cowboys defense is largely settled. Notably, they have become faster, stronger, and younger in certain positions. All those signal a positive transformation for 2023.

Special Teams

Kicker: Tristan Vizcaino

Holder: Bryan Anger

Long-snapper: Trent Sieg

Punter: Bryan Anger

Punt return: Kavontae Turpin

Kick return: Kavontae Turpin

The Cowboys’ decision not to acquire a kicker during or after the draft comes as somewhat of a surprise. This is particularly considering that the position was a cause for concern leading up to the 2022 playoffs. The thing is that relying solely on Tristan Vizcaino, who previously had a stint with the team but may not inspire much confidence, seems inadequate. Dallas will likely pursue a veteran kicker to solidify their kicking game for the start of the season.