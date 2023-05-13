Fair or not, the Dallas Cowboys are not taken seriously by majority of football fans. Years of unfulfilled promise and heart-wrenching losses have forced neutral NFL fans to avoid using the words “America’s Team” and “Super Bowl” in the same sentence. No one wants to be the Boy Who Cried Cowboy.

However, there is reason to believe that these previously mythical championship expectations can finally become a reality in 2023. There are still fixtures on the roster and sidelines that have proven to be the franchise’s downfall in the past, but there also key additions and subtractions that have cultivated a different atmosphere around AT&T Stadium.

With the third most difficult schedule in the league, according to NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano, their path to the playoffs will not be easy. But the NFC still feels very much up for grabs.

Let’s go through the entire regular season and determine if this team can march back into the postseason for the third consecutive year and get another crack at redemption.

Here are the game-by-game predictions for the Dallas Cowboys following the release of the 2023 NFL schedule.

Week 1 at New York Giants

The classic Cowboys-Giants season opener has a rare venue in MetLife Stadium in 2023. This has been a favorable matchup for Dallas in recent years with a sweep coming last season. The G-Men made a solid effort in improving the offense by adding wide receiver Paris Campbell and tight end Darren Waller. They also have been more adept at closing games. The Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator in Brian Schottenheimer and started off miserably slow last year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Expect the offense to have similar struggles as they work through their early adjustments. This feels like a field-goal game, with Giants head coach Brian Daboll gleefully celebrating a last-minute victory for the second-straight opener. Loss 0-1

Week 2 vs. New York Jets

The Cowboys are put under the microscope every week they take the field, but in this matchup the attention will be on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. They open their season against the Buffalo Bills, so it will be imperative for them to come away with at least one win in the first two weeks. Well, it better come against the Bills because Micah Parsons will humble New York fans in the Cowboys home opener. Win 1-1

Week 3 at Arizona Cardinals

For all the criticisms that flood this franchise, they tend to show up big against lowly opponents. This road game against the beleaguered Cardinals will be no different. Colt McCoy is good for a couple of surprises, but this defense will feast. Rookie offensive tackle Paris Johnson will not be able to remedy a shaky O-Line this quickly and get a front-row seat for a Dallas sack extravaganza.

Arizona gave up the second most points per game in the league last year (26.4), so this will be a beatdown from all sides. CeeDee Lamb again reminds people that he belongs near the top of the NFL wideout power rankings. Win 2-1

Week 4 vs. New England Patriots

I have more faith in Bill Belichick than most do at this point and think this will be a tricky hurdle for the Cowboys to navigate. Being in Jerry’s World will give them an edge and an untimely Mac Jones turnover will boost them to another strong start to the NFL season. Win 3-1

Week 5 at San Francisco 49ers

This will be a huge Sunday Night Football game for Dak Prescott. He has come up short too often in these high-profile showdowns against elite defenses. Dallas’ roster might be just as impressive from top to bottom as San Fran’s, and should have a clear edge at QB. However, whether it’s Brock Purdy or Trey Lance under center, this just feels like a monster Christian McCaffrey day. The Cowboys defense reveals its first cracks and plays catch-up throughout the night. Loss 3-2

Week 6 at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are another team with a lot to prove. Justin Herbert fully morphs into “The Guy” and begins the process of removing “Chargering” from the NFL dictionary. Tony Pollard gets one of his patented big plays to stun LA, but Herbert dissects the field late and gives kicker Cameron Dicker a no-doubter. Loss 3-3

Week 7: Bye

Week 8 vs. Los Angeles Rams

After consecutive prime-time losses, pressure will set in for head coach Mike McCarthy and Prescott. Jerry Jones will also probably say something ominous that has fans believing Cooper Rush could be named the starter. The Cowboys will silence the noise and decisively pick apart a Rams team in limbo. Win 4-3

Week 9 at Philadelphia Eagles

After a much-needed interlude vs. the Rams, Dallas travels to take on their detested foe. The team held Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in check last season but still fell short, 26-17, in Philly. Prescott was still nursing a thumb injury, though, and did not play. The next meeting, which the Cowboys won, was played against Gardner Minshew. A healthy Hurts vs. Prescott showdown will go to the road team. The vaunted Georgia Bulldog rookies will not be enough to overcome the Eagles’ other losses on defense.

The annual “Are the Cowboys legit?” narrative officially takes shape. Win 5-3

Week 10 vs. Giants

The climb up the NFC East continues as new wide receiver Brandin Cooks again proves capable of producing in a new environment. He and Lamb escape the Giants secondary, while Daniel Jones struggles to mount any worthwhile drives in the second half. Win 6-3

Week 11 at Carolina Panthers

No.1 pick Bryce Young is great at adapting to pressure in the pocket, but he won’t find many great looks down the field. An underrated defense irritates Dak Prescott, but not enough to completely implode. The scoreboard will look worse than it really is. Win 7-3

Week 12 vs. Washington Commanders

New ownership but same quarterback issues. Another dominant showing for the defense with Trevon Diggs snagging a pick or two from either Sam Howell or Jacoby Brissett. Heck, maybe one each. Win 8-3

Week 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

A really intriguing Thursday Night Football matchup that will threaten to end Dallas’ five-game winning streak. The Seahawks’ defensive concerns have not been completely eradicated after a solid offseason and give way to a high-scoring affair. The Cowboys pulled out a slim victory last year and the tandem of Lamb and Prescott will ensure they do so again. Win 9-3

Week 14 vs. Eagles

This could have huge divisional implications. Hurts figures out the Dallas defense, and the Eagles avenge their home loss from a month earlier to decidedly end the winning streak in Arlington. Loss 9-4



Week 15 at Buffalo Bills

This will be a good old fashioned defensive war, as both QBs have a game to forget. Though, a late touchdown by tight end Dalton Kincaid, who was in Dallas’ grasp, will be just the dagger to the heart to which this fandom has become accustomed. Von Miller shows he still has something left in the tank as he begins to transition into playoff mode. Bad news for Cowboys. Loss 9-5

Week 16 at Miami Dolphins

This is a very different team when Tua Tagovailoa is on the field, but even assuming he remains healthy, this will not be a good matchup for him. While Tyreek Hill will be a target machine in this one, he will not be allowed to take off for one of his signature devastating deep plays. A fragile offensive line gives way and the new lead running back Tony Pollard chews up yardage and clock to get Dallas back on track. Win 10-5

Week 17 vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions took a massive leap at the end of 2022 and followed up by making some big moves in free agency and at the NFL Draft. They are balanced and gritty, a lethal combination. Jared Goff gets stifled in this late-season tilt, though. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn pushes all the right buttons just as he did in their 2022 meeting. Win 11-5

Week 18 at Commanders

Pollard had arguably the worst two games of his career against Washington last year. He won’t be at his most electric in the regular season finale, but will be much more efficient. Dallas will play all their guys and go full force with the playoff seeding on the line. They will rise to the occasion and clinch the NFC East title. The Lombardi Trophy will be its most attainable in three decades, as the Cowboys earn the exact same record for a third year in a row. Win 12-5

They need to hope that consistency in the regular season does not breed the same heartbreak in the postseason.