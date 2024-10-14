The Detroit Lions laid the smackdown on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, to the tune of a 47-9 rout in Week 6, and Stephen A Smith did not hesitate to relish in the tears of dejected Cowboys fans, particularly owner and GM Jerry Jones. Moreover, this blowout happened on Jones' 82nd birthday, making the occasion more special for the First Take host.

After the game, Smith took to Instagram to clown on the Cowboys and their fans, uploading a short video where he laughed as he trolled the fans of “America's Team.”

Week 6: Lions def. Cowboys

Despite Aidan Hutchinson going down early in the third quarter, the Lions still put a beating on the Cowboys, who are without the injured Micah Parsons and other key defensive players.

The beatdown was so rough that it was the Cowboys' worst loss since 2010 and the fifth-largest margin of defeat in team history. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones got real on his team's lopsided loss, the worst blowout at home he has seen in his 35 years as owner and general manager of the Cowboys.

“This was very concerning, very humbling and felt bad because of all of our great fans visiting the stadium. We've got a lot of work to do,” Jones said after the game, via Aaron Kasinitz of LoneStarLive.com.

What's next?

On Sunday, the Cowboys showed why they most likely did not belong to the list of contenders in the NFC, as their offense produced only five turnovers and didn't reach the end zone while their defense allowed the Lions to score on their first nine full possessions.

However, Jones dismissed all talks of replacing coach Mike McCarthy.

“Just so we're clear, I'm not considering it,” the GM said. Then, looking straight at the reporter who asked him the question about possibly replacing McCarthy, Jones added, “I'm not going hypothetical with you about whether I'd consider a coaching change in light of [the] timing we're sitting here with. I'm not. At all.”

This stubbornnes might be par for the course for Jones, who doubled down on the Cowboys' refusal to pursue Derrick Henry, who ended up giving top production to the Ravens.

Moreover, Stephen A Smith has called out Jerry Jones before for calling himself a top GM in the NFL when the Cowboys haven't won anything meaningful under his watch.

“Not only have you not won a Super Bowl, you haven't been to a Super Bowl,” Smith said on First Take. With this Cowboys loss to the Lions in Week 6, the ESPN analyst still might have the last laugh.