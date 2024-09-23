The Dallas Cowboys appear to be in early-season trouble once again after a 28-25 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was caught yelling at quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Lamb was under fire by former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin. On the Come and Talk 2 Me Podcast, Irvin elaborated on why his former team's Week 3 game was so important.

“I needed Dak Prescott and I needed CeeDee Lamb to have one of those big days because it was going to be an offensive battle,” Irvin said. “I found out other issues even on that side. The Ravens were very physical with CeeDee, they kept pressing on him every which way. They were very, very physical with him. The thing is it knocked him off his game, it knocked them off their game.”

Lamb had an underwhelming game against the Ravens. He had five receptions for 61 yards while rushing three times for 25 yards. Lamb fumbled the ball and expressed much frustration throughout the game. The Ravens frustrated the Cowboys star by pressing him at the line of scrimmage.

This could be a trend until Dallas either acquires more weapons or has others on the team stepping up to take pressure off of Lamb.

Is Michael Irvin right about the Cowboys needing to help CeeDee Lamb?

They had an opportunity to acquire more offensive weapons. However, the Cowboys took on a ton of long-term salary by extending Lamb and Prescott.

Irvin wants them to add another offensive weapon. Ravens running back Derrick Henry wanted to be a Cowboy this offseason but Jerry Jones wasn’t interested in bringing him in. Instead, they signed former starting running back Ezekiel Elliot, after Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans.

Henry just ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys, that would’ve been the perfect addition to force teams to put more attention on the run game.

“Now everybody is going to play physical and try to do the same things the Ravens did to CeeDee,” Irvin said. “I need the Cowboys to start looking at bringing in or hitting that trade deadline to get some other offensive weapon. You’re never going to fix that defense at stopping the run so you got to try to outscore teams. You got to make a trade somewhere and get another offensive weapon.



Some offensive weapons the Cowboys could acquire would be receivers like the Cincinnati Bengals, Tee Higgins, Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams, and possibly Jacksonville Jaguars, Christian Kirk.