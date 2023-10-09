The Dallas Cowboys always seem to have a night-and-day performance this season. They would either dominate with insane offensive performances from Dak Prescott mixed with a suffocating secondary to prevent opponents from scoring or lose in a disappointing fashion. Coach Mike McCarthy knows that their fans believe that it is still their year to win it all. But, the loss against Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, and the San Francisco 49ers made him ponder their inconsistencies, via Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.

“We didn’t play to our level,” was the most simple collection of words to encapsulate Mike McCarthy's feelings after the 49ers destroyed them.

Brock Purdy went absolutely nuts against the Cowboys' secondary. He darted 17 completions out of 24 attempts. This got him 252 passing yards which was over half of the total yardage that they earned. Four touchdowns along with 25 first downs spelled a huge difference between the two teams. McCarthy's squad only got eight first downs which got them a single trip to the end zone.

This was a far cry from what the Cowboys have been achieving in the past few games. They were dominant against the New England Patriots, and New York Jets. McCarthy did not even give the New York Giants a chance to score. But, their losses against the 49ers and Arizona Cardinals speak volumes.

“The disappointment is the consistency of play,” said McCarthy about how they should view these mishaps.

A lot can go on for the season and it could still be the team's year. But before all of that happens, the Dak Prescott-led squad needs to figure out a way to constantly get wins.