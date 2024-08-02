Quarterbacks continue to get paid at an increasingly high rate in the NFL. The most recent signal callers to sign long-term contracts that exceed the $200 million mark include Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers and Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. However, the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have not come to an agreement on a new deal yet.

As a result, Prescott is in the final year of his current deal with the Cowboys. He agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal in 2021, and he could become a free agent in 2025 if he does not get a new contract prior to the end of the current season.

Prescott says he is not worried at this point, because he feels he has a good relationship with the team and he has confidence in his agent Todd France. However, it does not seem that a remark like that will keep Cowboys observers and fans from wondering what is going on between the quarterback and owner Jerry Jones.

Prescott has delivered elite passing numbers

Perhaps there is nothing to worry about and the two sides will work out a deal before the start of the season that will keep Prescott in Dallas for three or four more years.

However, Jones may want to see how the Cowboys perform before he offers Prescott a new contract. That could be a gamble for Jones because if the 31-year-old Prescott performs well and helps the Cowboys compete for a spot in the Super Bowl, the quarterback could opt to leave through free agency.

Prescott led the NFL with 410 completions last season as well as in TD passes with 36. He threw for 4,516 yards and was second in the NFL's MVP voting. He is clearly one of the elite quarterbacks statistically, but he has not led the Cowboys to have a successful run in the postseason.

The quarterback will consider all his options in the future. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that,” Prescott said. “It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”