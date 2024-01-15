The Dallas Cowboys gave a defensive effort so poor that it will go down in the record books in the history of the franchise.

The Dallas Cowboys came out with about as bad of a performance as anyone could have imagined against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, giving up the most points in the playoffs in franchise history, according to The 33rd Team.

The Cowboys gave up 48 to the Packers in the loss. It is a massively disappointing performance for the No. 2 seed in the NFC and a team that came into the playoffs hoping to make a serious run. The Cowboys likely would have been favored against every team in the NFC except for the San Francisco 49ers, a team that Dallas would not have faced until the NFC Championship, if the team had gotten there.

Obviously, that did not happen, and there are a lot of questions that remain for the Cowboys going into the offseason. Will there be any changes with the coaching staff? Jerry Jones made some comments this week indicating that Mike McCarthy will be evaluated game-by-game in these playoffs. Obviously a performance like this does not help. Will defensive coordinator Dan Quinn be back? He is mentioned by many as a contender to land the Seattle Seahawks head coaching. Does this game change anything in regards to that, or whether the Cowboys will want him back? Only time will tell.

It will be worth monitoring Jerry Jones' comments after the game, and the status of Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn after the game. This game adds to the disappointing Cowboys playoff failures in recent memory.