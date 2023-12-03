Dak Prescott is in line for a contract extension with the Cowboys that will make him one of the highest paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been playing at an MVP level this season, and it sounds like the Cowboys are prepared to pay him like one this offseason. The Cowboys and Prescott are expected to work out a contract extension this offseason that will make Prescott one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport. Here’s more on the potential contract extension, via NFL.com.

“Any potential extension — while warranted by Prescott’s play on the field this season — also serves as a practical bookkeeping measure. Prescott currently sits to carry a $59.455 million salary-cap hit in 2024 — the final year of a four-year, $160 million contract signed in 2021. Such a cap hit would significantly hinder what Dallas could do during free agency — the team also has extensions for young stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb on its to-do list — so expect talks to ramp up once the season ends.

Rapoport reported Sunday that Prescott is due a $5 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the new league year, so a potential extension likely would occur before that deadline. Prescott’s current deal also contains no-trade and no-franchise tag clauses.”

Dak Prescott ready for major payday this offseason

With it seemingly benefitting both sides to work out a contract extension this offseason, it seems like only a matter of time before Prescott gets locked into a new deal.

Prescott, 30, has played his whole career with the Cowboys. While an MVP award this year would be a first for him, Prescott and the Cowboys are more concerned with returning to the Super Bowl this season behind a playmaking defense and a quarterback currently playing the best football of his career.

The Cowboys will continue to battle it out with the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles for the right to a first-round bye and the top seed in the NFC.