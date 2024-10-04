The Dallas Cowboys secured a much-needed victory in Week 4 of the NFL season, earning a 20-15 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. However, heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cowboys hold the league’s worst rushing offense, averaging just 75.3 yards per game.

The absence of Tony Pollard, who left during the offseason for the Tennessee Titans, has been noticeably felt. Veteran Dalvin Cook, recently signed to the Cowboys' practice squad, has been receiving increased reps in practice and may soon be elevated to the active 53-man roster in an effort to improve the ground attack.

While the Cowboys brought back fan favorite Ezekiel Elliott, he’s managed just 81 rushing yards and one touchdown while also seeing his usage decrease. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle has contributed 134 rushing yards without finding the end zone.

Head coach Mike McCarthy explained that he's satisfied with his team's depth at the running back position, and that Cook is coming along, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“[Cook] took some reps yesterday in the team periods, so we're definitely moving him forward,” he said. “But the other part of it, too, is I think Rico and [Elliott] they haven't been given a lot of opportunities too, so it isn't like they haven't done anything to warrant their opportunities decreasing right now.

It's a great place to be. It gives us excellent depth. That's a hell of a situation to be in.”

The Cowboys take on the Steelers from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday starting at 8:20 PM EST.

Dalvin Cook was signed to the Cowboys practice squad

Dalvin Cook entered the NFL with high expectations after setting the Florida State Seminoles' all-time rushing record. Selected 41st overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook quickly established himself as a premier running back, earning four Pro Bowl selections during his time with the franchise.

After leaving the Vikings, Cook signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. But after the regular season ended, he was released and joined the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad. Cook contributed in the postseason, seeing action in their Divisional Round victory over the Houston Texans.

He signed with the Cowboys practice squad in late August but has yet to see game action with his new team.