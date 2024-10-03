ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Dallas Cowboys hit the road to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for Sunday Night Football! Check out our NFL odds series as we give out a Cowboys-Steelers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

Dallas has a very tough matchup on the offensive side of the ball. However, they should be up to it. The Cowboys are a good offensive team, they just have not shown it. Nonetheless, Prescott has thrown for 1,072 yards, which is the third-most in the NFL heading into week five. Along with that, his six touchdown passes are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, and his 96 completions are the second-most. The Cowboys are a pass-heavy team, so Dak has to be at his best in this game.

The good news is Prescott has weapons on offense in CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson, and the Steelers are not rushing the quarterback as well as they have in the past. Pittsburgh has 11 sacks on the season, and T.J. Watt leads the team with three. The Cowboys need to contain Watt, but the other lineman should not be as much of a problem. As long as Prescott gets rid of the ball relatively quickly, the Cowboys are going to have a good game.

The Cowboys should be able to stop the run in this game. Najee Harris has not surpassed 70 rushing yards yet this season, and he has averaged over four yards per carry in just one of his four games. On the season, Harris is rushing for only 3.4 yards per carry. Stopping the run is going to be an important part of this game for the Cowboys. Justin Fields can not win this game with his arm alone, so if Dallas can shut down Harris, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Steelers win games because of their defense. Their defense is elite, and that has to continue against an explosive team like the Cowboys. Defensively, the Steelers have allowed the fourth-fewest total yards, ninth-fewest pass yards, and third-fewest rush yards per game. With all that, the Steelers have allowed the second-fewest points per game at just 13.3 points. They are relentless on the defensive side of the ball, and that should continue at home on Sunday night.

The Steelers are getting a good season out of Justin Fields. The thought was that Russell Wilson would be the man under center, but a calf injury has held him out. Fields is making a case to be the season-long starter now. He is completing 70.6 percent of his passes, thrown just one interception, and he is the only player to rush one into the endzone for the Steelers. Fields can make magic happen with his legs, and he might need to against the Cowboys. If Fields continues to take care of the ball, the Steelers will win this game.

The Cowboys are allowing the sixth-most yards per game on the ground this season. That is not only good news for Fields, but for Najee Harris, as well. Harris is coming off a game in which he rushed for just 19 yards on 13 carries. However, with the Cowboys struggling to stop the run, there is a great chance for Harris to have his best game of the young season. He could score a touchdown for the first time this season. If Harris can have a good game on the ground, it is going to open up a lot more offensive opportunities for the Steelers.

Final Cowboys-Steelers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game because of the Steelers defense. I do not think that defense will do enough to win, though. The odds have this game between the Cowboys and Steelers being very close. With the spread being so low, I am going to stick with the Cowboys' moneyline.

Final Cowboys-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Cowboys ML (+112)