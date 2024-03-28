The Dallas Cowboys have undergone a lot of change this offseason, losing veterans and some key members of the coaching staff, but head coach Mike McCarthy seems content with where he is with the franchise as we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, and he had a message for those who are concerned about his status with the
“Don't feel bad for me,” Mike McCarthy said, via David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. “I'm in a great spot. … I know you care. I know you care.”
McCarthy is heading into the 2024 season with just one year remaining on his contract with the Cowboys, so that means the franchise could move on next offseason. The team has made the postseason in each of the last three years, but the postseason has brought disappointment. McCarthy said he does not feel extra pressure in the last year of his contract.
“I don't see it as more pressure,” McCarthy said, via Moore. “I think it's just the reality of our industry. That's what it is. Those are business decisions and those are really personal, frankly, because we are subcontractors when it comes to the financial component of it. … You can't lose sight of the big picture. Make no bones about it. I am extremely blessed to be here. I'm very much engaged where my feet are and the opportunities I've had personally. … I'm very blessed. I never lose sight of that.”
The Cowboys have been dealing with a bit of a cap crunch and have not found a solution to Dak Prescott's contract situation. His cap hit is very high, and Dallas will have to figure out long-term solutions for CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons soon as well. But for now, the Cowboys are specifically focused on the 2024 season.
Mike McCarthy's Cowboys tenure
McCarthy was hired by the Cowboys ahead of the 2020 season, taking over after Jason Garrett left the role. After a 6-10 first season with Dallas, which was heavily impacted by injuries, mainly the one to Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have gone 12-5 in each of the three years following that.
In 2021, the Cowboys won the NFC East, but lost in the wild card round to the San Francisco 49ers. The following season in 2022, Dallas made the playoffs as a wild card, won the first game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then once again were eliminated by the 49ers. This time on the road in the divisional round. Both of the 49ers losses were close and came in heartbreaking fashion.
2023 was the most disappointing exit for the Cowboys, as they were blown out at home in the wild card round as the No. 2 seed by the Green Bay Packers. This loss in particular has McCarthy under pressure heading into 2024.
It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can find some better luck in the playoffs in 2024.