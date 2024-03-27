The Dallas Cowboys have consistently proven themselves as astute drafters, securing impactful talent across various positions in recent years. In fact, their confidence in their drafting prowess is such that they often forego exploring trade or free agency options outside the organization. That has been clearly evident through last year's trade deadline and this year's free agency up to this point. So how will the Cowboys shape their team in the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 24 pick?
The Cowboys have done quite well for themselves in the first round in three out of the last four seasons. Tyler Smith, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb have all been home run picks for Dallas, keeping them a consistent winning team and making the playoffs the last three seasons.
However, the last three seasons have also resulted in three early playoff exits, leaving the Cowboys and their fans shaking their heads and asking what else is needed for this team to get over their postseason woes. They'll start with the draft once again, this time with the 24th overall pick, looking for at least a part of the solution. With a couple of different areas of need, the Cowboys could go a number of ways, leaving them likely to pick the best available on the board.
Here are three players the Cowboys should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
With the loss of left tackle Tyron Smith to the New York Jets in free agency, the Cowboys are going to need to keep Dak Prescott protected and fill that void. One of the more obvious choices would be Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma.
Guyton's expertise mostly comes from playing right tackle with the Sooners, per PFF, but still, at 6-foot-8, 322 pounds, he'd be a welcomed addition to what has been a consistent position for the Cowboys for some time, now needing a new body.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Oregon
Continuing with the theme of building back the offensive line, going for center Jackson Powers-Johnson seems like the right move as well. That's mainly because they lost three-year starter Tyler Biadasz to their NFC East rival, the Washington Commanders.
Sure, the Cowboys could always look to Brock Hoffman, who had two starts at the position in 2023, but even if they do, he doesn't seem like the long-term plan at center. Taking Powers-Johnson would essentially give them a bona fide center that could continue to build the offensive line around for years to come.
Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Cooper DeJean is likely to be a favorite on a lot of people's boards. Most have him hovering around as a late-round draft pick in most mock drafts. He could still be around when the Cowboys pick with their No. 24 selection, that is if he's not taken by their other NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, at No. 22.
If the Cowboys were able to snatch up DeJean, they could have one of the best secondaries in all of the NFL next season. With the former Hawkeye able to play all over the field, it would allow Dallas' other corners in Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland — who had a combined 10 interceptions and five touchdowns last season — to be freed up.
At Iowa last season, DeJean had two interceptions in 10 games, with a total of seven for his career, according to Sports-Reference. He likely would have had more last year if not for a leg injury that caused him to miss some games.