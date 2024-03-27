Dak Prescott has been a hot topic over the last few days, and there have been reports that both he and the Dallas Cowboys have a “mutual understanding” of where they stand, which sparked talk that he might become a free agent next offseason. However, a report from Josina Anderson of CBS indicates that there could be a new contract worked out this offseason between Prescott and the Cowboys.
“Regarding the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I'm told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” Anderson said on X. “While there's currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go in free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I'm told. Prescott's entire contract history with the #Cowboys from his rookie deal, tagging, extension and restructures are all macro-indicators of the eventual goal.”
The offseason has been an interesting one for the Cowboys, with owner Jerry Jones declaring that the team is “all in” for the 2024 season, which made fans believe that they would be making a lot of additions. However, that has not been the case.
Prescott's cap hit of just over $55 million has been at the center of attention, and it is why many have thought that an extension would be agreed to. It would have allowed Dallas to lower Prescott's 2024 cap hit and allow the team to make additions in other areas. Based on Anderson's report, it seems like that is still in play, but the Cowboys have missed out on the first wave of free agency, when the best players were available.
The Cowboys have multiple contract dilemmas to figure out
Prescott's contract is at the forefront for the Cowboys as an immediate thing to figure out, whether that is to extend him, or bite the bullet on his cap hit in 2024. However, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are up for new contracts soon as well.
Both CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are virtual locks to get extensions from the Cowboys. They are blue chip talents that any team would love to have.
CeeDee Lamb is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract with the Cowboys, and it would be a surprise if a long-term solution is not figured out soon.
For Micah Parsons, he has two years left on his deal, but that is when teams usually think about extending elite players like him.
All of this means that the Cowboys will have some interesting contract work to do this offseason, and possibly next as well when it comes to these three players.