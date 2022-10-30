The Dallas Cowboys’ quest to reclaim the Super Bowl continues in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. While the Bears on paper should be an easy team to beat, the Cowboys would prefer to have all of their players ready. With a number of key players on the injury list, fans were more than a bit worried for this game.

The final report for the Bears game is a mixed bag for the Cowboys. Reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter revealed that TE Dalton Schultz and LB Micah Parsons would be good to go this week despite their injuries, and that’s the case. However, lead running back Ezekiel Elliot won’t be available due to his injury.

Dallas will also be without Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Malik Hooker, Sam Williams, Trysten Hill and Noah Brown, according to the official inactive list for Week 8.

Micah Parsons and Dalton Schultz have been key contributors for the Cowboys this season, especially the former. Parsons is making a legitimate case to be the Defensive Player of the Year this season, thanks in large part to his versatile play. His presence on the Dallas defense kept them afloat during Dak Prescott’s absence to start the year.

Ezekiel Elliot, on the other hand, has been the subject of many debates amongst Cowboys fans. There are clamors for him to be benched in favor of Tony Pollard due to his injury history. However, Elliot has turned in a solid season for the team so far. He battled to play in Week 8 despite knee and thigh injuries, but he will not suit up.