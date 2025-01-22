Every head coaching search should be considered a pivotal one, but the stakes seem especially high for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Following a disappointing and injury-laden campaign that was preceded by incessant contract speculation, the franchise is in a precarious spot. Foundational pieces like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons can theoretically help the team return to the playoff conversation, but a continuous decline is also feasible.

The Cowboys have a multitude of issues to address before the 2025-26 season rolls around. They must hire the right head coach to lead them through the fog and into brighter days. Few people light up a room quite like Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders. Owner Jerry Jones reached out to the legendary cornerback more than a week ago, but despite some buzz, no formal interview has been scheduled.

Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is gaining significant momentum as an in-house candidate, with many people expecting him to land the job imminently. Sanders has an abundance of supporters, however, including the greatest college football coach of all-time.

Deion Sanders gets a firm endorsement for Cowboys HC vacancy

Sanders' friend and fellow Aflac spokesperson, Nick Saban, is rooting heavily for him. “I want him to get that job,” the seven-time national champion told “The Pivot” podcast, via On3's Griffin McVeigh. Saban's biases are obviously undeniable, but he clearly believes that Sanders is the leader the Cowboys need right now.

And his opinion does carry weight within the industry. Deion Sanders is pretty good at selling himself, though, and does not require a hype man. Moreover, his resume makes a fairly loud statement on its own. He turned Colorado football into a destination in just two years, quadrupling the program's win total in his first season and then guiding the Buffs to a 9-4 record in 2024.

Sanders's impact can best be described by the massive influx of fans in Boulder's Folsom Field. He has galvanized the community and captivated fans around the country. But that sort of star power does not necessarily equate with NFL success. While charisma and recruiting prowess definitely carry merit, the professional level is a different animal. Execution and experience are crucial.

Though, considering a no-brainer hire is nowhere to be found in the Cowboys' head coaching pursuit, Sanders does warrant some consideration. Nick Saban certainly feels that way. But Jerry Jones might have other plans.