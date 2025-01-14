The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy on Monday, and there are now some rumblings about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders potentially coming to Dallas. Sanders was in the NFL from 1989 until 2004, and he spent a good chunk of his career playing for the Cowboys. From 1995-1999, Sanders was with the Cowboys, and the organization is now thinking about bringing him back. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reached out to Sanders about the open head coaching position.

Deion Sanders is currently coaching the Colorado football team, but there have been a lot of rumors about him potentially taking an NFL job. His son, Shedeur Sanders, was the star quarterback for the Buffaloes, but he is going to NFL. Is Deion making the move as well?

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders said, according to a post from Adam Schefter. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Sanders did say that he loves Boulder and he clearly does enjoy coaching at Colorado, but he didn't rule anything out with those comments. We all know that Sanders wants to continue to coach his son, and landing an NFL job is the way for him to continue to do that.

Colorado had a breakthrough season this year, and it was just year two of the Sanders era. Year one wasn't great as the Buffaloes finished 4-8 and they came in last place in the Pac-12, but Sanders has pulled off a truly impressive turnaround. He has built something special in Boulder in a short amount of time, but it seems clear that he's giving the NFL some interest.

There are numerous NFL teams that need new head coaches, and Deion Sanders is being talked about as a potential candidate for other openings as well. It's going to be interesting to see where he is coaching next season.