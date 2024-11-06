Despite their struggles early this season, the Dallas Cowboys did not make wholesale changes at the trade deadline. Team president Jerry Jones made one move, acquiring wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers for a fourth-round pick.

After a 3-5 start, Robert Griffin III said the Cowboys are, without a doubt, the loser of this year's deadline.

“Oh, it was the Dallas Cowboys, 100%,” Griffin said on The Dan Patrick Show. “For the Cowboys to come away with Jonathan Mingo, who, I love Jonathan Mingo, the player, was very high on him coming out and think that he can still be a great contributor in the NFL. But for them to give up a 4th-round pick to get him, when the Kansas City Chiefs gave up a 5th-rounder to get 7 times 1,000-yard receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Ravens gave up a 5th-round pick to get Dionte Johnson. The Steelers gave up a 5th-round pick to get Mike Williams.”

“Every single NFL executive that I talked to told me it was a bad deal for the Cowboys to give up so much to get Jonathan Mingo. So when we talked about the Cowboys in the offseason, it was, hey, we’re all in, so I don’t understand how they’re making these moves now that their quarterback is on IR. Dak Prescott not being available, and they think that this move, signing or trading Jonathan Mingo is going to make their fan base believe in what they’re doing, it’s not, it’s going to make everybody rebel.”

Mingo is unlikely to solve the problems for Dallas' growing issues on both sides of the ball.

Robert Griffin III labels Cowboys biggest loser of NFL trade deadline

The 6-foot-2 wideout, a former 2023 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has caught 12-of-26 targets for 121 yards this season. Meanwhile, the Cowboys rank 14th in yards per game (336.1) and 20th in points per game (21.4).

To make matters worse, starting quarterback Dak Prescott injured his hamstring during a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and is likely headed to the IR, according to Jones. Prescott has been having one of the worst starts of his career, completing 185-of-286 passes for 1,978 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He ranks 25th among starting quarterbacks in QBR (46.7) and 24th in EPA per dropback (-0.01) among 36 with over 100 pass attempts, according to nfelo.com.

Dallas' defense hasn't been even worse. The unit ranks 27th in yards allowed (364.8) and 31st in points allowed (32.6) this season.

Cooper Rush will take over under center alongside Mingo while Prescott rehabs his hamstring injury. The team will look to build some momentum and keep its playoff hopes alive during a pivotal divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 10.