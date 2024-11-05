Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones promised the team would trade for a wide receiver on Deadline Day. Shortly after saying it, the Cowboys did just that.

America's Team is acquiring WR Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-rounder from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, per Tom Pelissero.

Jones claimed Dallas would be bringing in a player he liked in the 2023 pre-draft process, and that player was evidently Mingo. He went 39th overall to the Panthers last year and reeled in 43 catches in his rookie campaign.

This season, Mingo has just 12 receptions for 121 yards. He'll be another target out wide. The Cowboys are placing quarterback Dak Prescott on the IR after a third straight loss on Sunday.

This organization is down bad right now and with the NFC East extremely competitive, their playoff hopes are quickly fading. Losing Dak for a minimum of four games doesn't help, either. They will now be relying on Cooper Rush to hopefully get the job done.

The Cowboys' pass offense is one of their strengths, ranking second in the league in yards. CeeDee Lamb, Jake Ferguson, and Jalen Tolbert have all put up respectable numbers so far. To be honest, it's unknown how much playing time Mingo will really get. Dallas's problem is its inability to run the football. An even bigger issue? Their horrible defense.

But, Jones clearly thought bringing in another WR could be a good move. For what it's worth, Mingo still doesn't have a touchdown in his NFL career. Things won't get any easier for the Cowboys in Week 10 as they face a divisional rival in the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that is red-hot right now. They just won their fourth game in a row.

We'll see if Jones makes any more deals before the deadline on Tuesday afternoon.