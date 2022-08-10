Shannon Sharpe clowns Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs after getting cooked in 1-on-1 drills

The Dallas Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a tough time at training camp this year. Video surfaced last week of him getting toasted by not only CeeDee Lamb, but Simi Fehoko during 1-on-1 drills. Cowboys beat writer Clarence Hill Jr. pointed out on Twitter that Lamb was held out of practice for maintenance.

Television personality and Hall of Fame tight end, Shannon Sharpe, took the opportunity to take a jab at the Cowboys defensive back.

Burns heal very slow🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LqJjyxCOmD — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) August 10, 2022

“Burns heal very slow (with five rolling on the floor emojis),” Sharpe retweeted.

Of course, Sharpe is one of the hosts of the Fox Sports 1 show “Undisputed.” His co-anchor is Skip Bayless, who might be the biggest Cowboys apologist out there. The two of them constantly bicker and debate the merits of the Cowboys and the future of the team. The Cowboys are such a big topic on the show, they might go three hours and only have one or two segments that are not related to Dallas.

That of course prompts Sharpe to get his digs in where he can. You see what I did there, get his digs in. But I digress.

Regardless of how Diggs has looked at camp, Dallas’ star CB is expected to be an integral part of the defense again in 2022. Last season, he led the NFL in interceptions with 11. He returned two of them to the house, also leading the league. His skills did not just fall off a cliff overnight, not when he is just 24 years old.

But there is something to be said about the fluctuation of interceptions. The Cowboys DB has been known to gamble defensively and sometimes gets burned. That is something to watch for this season.