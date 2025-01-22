With rumors swirling about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders being an intriguing candidate for Jerry Jones in Dallas, Sanders' son, Shedeur, was asked on his “2Legendary” podcast about the potential of Coach Prime landing with the Cowboys.

“It's a decision on him,” Shedeur said. “It's not really up to me. I don't really have a say-so in anything at all.”

Expand Tweet

With a rumor from radio host Shan Shariff breaking earlier today that Dallas could be lining up offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as its next head coach, the buzz around Deion Sanders hasn't slowed on social media. The Deion-to-Dallas possibility has filtered to all corners of the football world, with even former Alabama coach Nick Saban chiming in on the search, saying he wants Deion to get the job.

Coach Prime has made an immediate impact in both of his head coaching stops so far, turning FCS school Jackson State into back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference champions in 2021-22 before taking over a downtrodden Colorado program and leading them to a 9-4 record in 2024 which included a Heisman Trophy for wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter.

Shedeur Sanders calls himself the “best calculated risk” in the draft

If Deion ends up in the NFL next season, he won't be the only Sanders joining the league. Shedeur is projected to be a top 10 pick in April's NFL Draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper ranking him as the top quarterback in the class.

“I’m always impressed watching him throw on the move, rolling either left or right,” Kiper said in his analysis. “He is very accurate in those spots and has the arm to drive the ball. When his mechanics and footwork are sound, he can pick apart a defense.”

When asked about a potential destination in the draft on the “2Legendary” podcast, Shedeur said he was appreciative just to be in his position.

“I'm just thankful of whatever situation comes, and I know what I'm gonna do with the situation,” Shedeur said. “I know I'm the best calculated risk you could take.”

Shedeur finished the 2024 campaign with over 4,000 yards passing for the Buffaloes with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There are multiple quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft, including the Tennessee Titans with the No 1 pick and the New York Giants at pick No. 3. The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth selection and are also expected to target a quarterback if available.