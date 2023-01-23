There has been a lot of blame circulating around the Dallas Cowboys after their narrow NFC Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and starting running back Ezekiel Elliott has not escaped criticism.

Zeke averaged just 2.60 yards per carry in the final six games of the season, culminating in 83 carries for 213 yards, according to PFF’s Marcus Mosher. Obviously, not at all what the Cowboys were looking for from him down the stretch.

Elliott rushed for just 27 yards in the Cowboys wild-card win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and was far less effective than his backfield compatriot Tony Pollard in the game. Despite leading the Cowboys in carries when both he and Pollard were healthy, he didn’t eclipse the 100-yard mark once this season.

The struggles continued in the NFC Divisional Round, as Zeke rushed ten times for 26 yards and caught two of four targets for seven yards in Sunday’s 19-12 loss to the 49ers.

Elliott was unable to generate any running room against the 49ers’ elite defensive front. The veteran back had to take over as the Cowboys’ lone option after Pollard was carted off the field early in the second half with a high ankle sprain, but he was unable to take advantage of a larger role in Dallas’ backfield.

The seven-year pro has appeared to lose a step in producing the worst per-carry average of his career at just 3.8 yards, and did little more than a few short-yardage third downs in the second half.

Ezekiel Elliott has a $16.7 million cap hit in 2023, and would likely be a release candidate for any other team but the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones’ love of the running back is probably the only thing keeping Elliott in Texas next season, and he’ll need to put together a much better showing for the team next year if they plan to advance to their first NFC Championship Game since 1995.