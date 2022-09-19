After the Dallas Cowboys suffered a heavy Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith was quick to declare that the season is over for the Cowboys after just one week into the new season.

To make matters worse, the Cowboys also lost superstar quarterback Dak Prescott due to a thumb injury, and he’s now set to miss the next month or so after undergoing surgery.

Despite the setbacks, however, Dallas was still able to mark their first victory of the season following a noteworthy win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. This prompted a hilarious reaction from the always entertaining Stephen A:

“Lucky a–es,” Smith stated plainly.

Damn Lucky Asses! pic.twitter.com/vNpxmkR0Nu — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 18, 2022

Smith is as vicious as it gets when it comes to hating on the Cowboys. This man has nothing but slander against Dallas, and not even a hard-fought win was enough to garner some praise from the famed ESPN broadcaster.

As they always say, haters gotta hate, and this is exactly the case for Stephen A. Smith.

For their part, however, Cowboys fans have a few things to smile about following their first win of the campaign. Cooper Rush got his first start of the season, and he deputized quite impressively in Prescott’s stead. Rush led a last-minute drive for the Cowboys, as kicker Brett Maher closed out the game with a 50-yard field goal for Dallas.

The Cowboys get the Giants in Week 3, and Dallas fans will definitely be waiting for Stephen A’s reaction if they get another win.