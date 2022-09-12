‘It’s a significant injury’: Dak Prescott injury hits Cowboys hard

Not only did the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in such a deflating fashion, they also lost their first-choice quarterback Dak Prescott to an unfortunate thumb injury that will require surgery.

In the fourth period, while facing a 3-19 deficit, the Cowboys were still pushing to make their comeback, but on the contrary was met with a setback in the form of Prescott’s injury, after the 29-year old QB jammed his finger off Shaq Barrett after a completed pass to Ezekiel Elliott.

Despite Dak Prescott’s initial optimism, X-rays weren’t as kind to him, showing him the fracture he suffered that will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

“I was told it was much cleaner than it could have been,” Prescott told reporters after the game.

Coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will now be forced to rely on longtime backup QB Cooper Rush, who has only started one game in his career. Barring an unexpected breakout from the 29-year old second stringer, the Cowboys, who lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs last season, may struggle without their star QB.

“It’s a significant injury,” McCarthy said.

Nevertheless, Prescott is trying to remain positive about the predicament he finds himself in. He doesn’t want to get too down on himself, trying to shove aside the disappointment and work towards a return in front of a raucous Cowboys crowd later in the season.

“It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen, can’t necessarily control it, just unfortunate. […] But I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes, take it on head-first and give my best and I’m sure I’ll come out of this thing better,” Prescott added.

Cowboys fans are already in pain, deservedly so after the loss of someone of Prescott’s caliber, but Prescott urges everyone not to panic. After all, he asserted, he’s been through similar circumstances before, missing twelve games over the past two seasons.

While Dak Prescott struggled in the season opener, completing only 14 of 29 passes for only 134 yards, while throwing one interception and being sacked twice, his recovery will be of utmost importance to the Cowboys’ Super Bowl hopes.