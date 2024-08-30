With the 2024-25 NFL campaign set to kick off next week, it looks increasingly likely that the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott won't agree on a contract extension before the season begins. As a result, Prescott's contract status will loom over the Cowboys throughout the season. If Prescott doesn't play well or the team is disappointing, the question will be whether Dallas should move on. If he plays well and the Cowboys fulfill expectations, many will wonder if team owner and general manager Jerry Jones should've signed Prescott before his price went up.

Unfortunately, things are now at the point where Prescott and Jones are taking jabs at each other through the media. Jones was asked where negotiations with Prescott stand after the Cowboys signed receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million extension. The Cowboys owner took a hard stance in answering that question, essentially saying that Prescott has established the quarterback he is and, thus, his financial market.

“You could easily say, if you hadn't seen it by now, you haven't seen it,” Jones said. “Needing to see, I just gave an explanation where when you look at a situation, you've also got to weigh, ‘OK, what are the consequences of the other side of the coin?' Dak’s situation right now, for me, has more to do with our situation than it does with the merits of Dak Prescott being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys.”

How did Dak Prescott handle the Cowboys owner's criticism?

Soon after, Prescott was asked what he thought of Jones' remarks. Like many NFL fans and media, the eight-year veteran said Jones loves to talk and dismissed the comments as noise.

“I stopped, honestly, listening to things [Jones] says to the media a long time ago,” Prescott said. “It really doesn't hold weight with me.”

Or, in so many words, money talks? Despite what Jones might say, Prescott has the leverage here. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes last season while completing 70% of his passes for 4,516 yards. He also finished second in MVP voting last season and is arguably the most important player on the Cowboys.

Prescott will be paid $29 million in the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract. The deal includes clauses dictating that he can't have a franchise tag placed on him or traded. So if the Cowboys don't sign him, Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent after the season at 31 years old, an age at which he'll still have effective seasons in front of him.

If Prescott were to hit the open market next offseason, there has been some speculation he could get a deal worth $70 million per season. For perspective, a quarterback's highest average annual salary is $55 million for Joe Burrow, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence. Prescott will likely change that, regardless of if he is or isn't with the Cowboys.