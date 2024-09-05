The Dallas Cowboys are in an awkward position with QB Dak Prescott. Dallas' starting QB is in the final year of his contract, and contract negotiations appear to never have gotten serious this offseason. This has led many to question whether the Cowboys are interested in retaining Dak past this season.

Jerry Jones recently gave an update on Dak Prescott's contract negotiations during an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show.

“The facts are that not only have we had a great supporting cast around Dak but we have also spent some of the money that we’ve got to spend on Dak in the future, that went in on his last contracts,” Jones said. “That’s the way the cap works, and that’s usually when you have a high price quarterback what you do. So we have the challenge of not only recouping what we have spent on him over the last 4 years, we’ve got to add that to what we’re going to be paying him for the future. Now that’s not Dak’s problem only in that it’s the Dallas Cowboys problem. Because that money isn’t going to be there to spend on a supporting cast.”

Jerry Jones suggested that Dak's past success in Dallas has come because of a good supporting cast. Therefore, Jones seems to be saying that he's skeptical of how successful Prescott can be in future seasons if he gets paid like a top QB. Specifically because Jones feels that Dak needs a top supporting cast to thrive.

“So we’ve got to ask ourselves can we have the kind of success that Dak deserves, we deserve, his teammates deserve, our fans deserve, can we do that and get in the range to afford Dak,” Jones concluded. “I think we can.”

Jones does say he is planning on paying Dak Prescott. However, it doesn’t seem like it’s something he plans on doing anytime soon.

This may not be enough of an update to stop speculation about the Cowboys rebuilding next year under Bill Belichick.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones claims Prescott was better in McCarthy's offense than in ex-OC Kellen Moore's

Jerry Jones dropped another interesting nugget during his appearance on the Stephen A. Smith show.

Jones credited Mike McCarthy for a good amount of Dak's success in the 2024 season. He specifically believes that McCarthy's offense is better than previous offensive coordinator Kellen Moore's.

Stephen A. Smith set Jones up for the comment with a pointed question. “So you think he was better last year with Mike McCarthy as both the head coach and the play caller than he was with Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator? Is that fair?”

“Without demeaning Kellen, he was definitely better last year, definitely,” Jones replied. “By the way, with room to get better, room to grow.”

On some level, this feels like another slight to Dak Prescott. It is easy to view Jones' comments as praise of McCarthy's system, with the message being that Prescott's recent success has been because of the new scheme.

It will be interesting to keep tabs on the Prescott contract situation as the regular season begins this weekend.

The Cowboys travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in Week 1.