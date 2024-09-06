As the odyssey continues between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott's contract extension which reportedly is making progress, the star quarterback spoke to the media about the current state of the situation. With fans locking in their bold predictions for the Cowboys' opening game against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday, Prescott makes a promise about the ongoing contract negotiations.

The promise that the 31-year old quarterback made is that both sides are “working” to get a deal done so he can be the Cowboys' quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, Prescott would not hold to a specific deadline for a deal to get done by Sunday for the Week 1 opener as said to the media Thursday according to ESPN.

“I'd say they're working,” Prescott said. “I don't know if that's necessarily the timeline (of getting it done over the weekend). I can't say, ‘I'll put a timeline to Todd and Stephen if we don't get this done,' this or that. But I know they're working.”

“I'm going to still be working,” Prescott continued. “That's the only thing that matters to me.”

Cowboys' Dak Prescott leading “in the right direction” per CeeDee Lamb

The team is in a situation where multiple star players need to be inked long-term if they want their success to be consistent as one was handled as the Cowboys signed wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract. Speaking of Lamb, he would talk about the situation with Prescott saying that “he's doing a great job of leading us in the right direction.”

“Obviously, Dak is doing a great job of not really bringing it into the workspace, but I know personally that it can take a toll on you,” Lamb said. “But he's doing a great job of leading us in the right direction. He knows that we're rooting for him. Me, the most, for sure. We need to hurry up and get this done, so we can just put this all behind us and go win more ballgames.”

Dak Prescott motivated for Cowboys season ahead

While Prescott wants to get a deal done with the Cowboys amidst drama with owner Jerry Jones, he is still focusing on the season ahead trying to build off of last year where he threw for 4,516 yards to go along with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As Lamb mentioned too earlier, Prescott emphasized how while he's “blessed” to have these talks, it does not “motivate” him.

“There is something special about this game of football and we're just blessed that money comes with it and I'm in the position I'm in that we can be having these conversations,” Prescott said. “But that doesn't motivate me.”

If there is one thing for certain, Prescott wants to be the starting quarterback of a historic franchise like the Cowboys and bring back the winning ways in a Super Bowl which would be the first for the team since 1996.

“I don't think winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here,” Prescott said. “That is A No. 1 in wanting to be here, to be honest with you.”

Last season, Dallas went 12-5 which won them the NFC East, but suffered disappointment in the postseason as they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the wild card round.