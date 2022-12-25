By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

T.Y. Hilton had just one catch in his Dallas Cowboys debut – and that was all he needed to make a huge impact.

With the Cowboys trailing 34-27 in the fourth quarter against the juggernaut Philadelphia Eagles, they found themselves in a 3rd-and-30 situation with a last-gasp effort to make magic happen. Hilton and Prescott happened to pull the rabbit out of a hat with a wild 52-yard connection that saved the drive and resulted in a touchdown.

Dak ➡️ TY Hilton for 52 yards on 3rd & 30! #Cowboyspic.twitter.com/xqv8yfAP5F — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 24, 2022

After the game, T.Y. Hilton spoke out on proving his critics wrong after making the game-changing play that allowed the Cowboys to pull off the upset and deal the Eagles just their second loss of the season, via Pro Football Talk:

“I told y’all all week if you just go stand there and try to get in my face then you’re crazy, I’m gonna run past you and that’s exactly what happened,” T.Y. Hilton said. “I can still play. If you don’t think I can play, then that’s on you. I can still get open. I don’t have to be fast. I can be slow. I can still get open. But I’m still fast. Double [CeeDee Lamb] and leave me, whatever you choose, you’re in trouble.”

The Cowboys have seen their flirtations with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turn to nothing with Hilton being seen as an aging consolation prize to some. But Hilton is still a four-time Pro Bowler who brings big-game experience to Dallas’ wideout room. He proved it with the biggest play of the game on Saturday.